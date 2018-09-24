European Commission submits complaint against Poland

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ / European Commission (EC) has decided to submit a complaint to the EU Court against the Polish authorities due to the reforms of the judicial system in the country, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The EC statement notes that the structure has decided to sue Poland to EU Court due to "violation of the principle of independence of the judiciary" in accordance with the new Polish law on the Supreme court and to ask the court to take temporary measures on the case before its decision .

At the same time, the EC stressed that "the Polish law on the Supreme court is incompatible with the EU legislation, as it undermines the principle of judicial independence."