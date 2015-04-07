European Commission, Russia and Ukraine will hold another round of talks on gas in Berlin

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next round of tripartite talks on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will be held in Berlin on April 14. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, a spokesman for the European Commission Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters.

Ukraine, Russia and the EU last fall concluded the so-called "winter package" on the terms of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine in winter, until April of this year.This temporary agreement concluded after lengthy disputes over prices and terms of gas supplies.

Ukraine buys gas from Russia since last year on a prepaid basis.