European Commission adopts plan of 14 emergency measures in case of " hard Brexit"

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission has published a plan of emergency measures in the case of the UK's withdrawal from the EU without an agreement ("hard Brexit"), EU Commissioner for Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Report informs citing TASS that he spoke at a press conference in Brussels.

"We have taken 14 emergency measures to soften the UK's exit [in the case of 'hard Brexit']," he noted.

At the last EU summit held on December 13-14, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said the community would intensify preparations for the "hard Brexit" and will soon publish appropriate measures regarding the problems with the ratification of the agreement in the UK.

Earlier, the British government intensified the preparations for the country's exit from the European Union without a final agreement.