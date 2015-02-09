 Top
    European Commission: 'Breakthrough is possible in talks of 'Norman Quartet' in Minsk'

    The negotiators on Ukraine understand that it's time to find a way out of the crisis

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission hopes that decisive breakthrough is possible during the negotiations of 'Norman Quartet' on Ukraine, in Minsk, on February 11. 

    Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, this opinion expressed on arrival at the meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union, by the European Commissioner for European Neighborhood and Expansion Policy, Johannes Hahn.

    In addition, the Commissioner noted, 'all of the negotiators on Ukraine "understand that it was time to find a way out of the crisis'.

