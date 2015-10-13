Europe's biggest city hospital opens next year

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Date of opening Europe's biggest city hospital became known.Report informs referring to Turkish media, the ongoing construction of a hospital in Ankara will open on October 29, 2016.

According to Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Müezzinoğlu, the hospital will have 3 800 beds: "The main goal is to provide the most advanced countries in the health care services for 78 million people."

The minister also stated that, Turkey is capable of competing with the world in heart, liver transplantation: "Even in Europe, Turkey is first in liver transplantation. The hospital will be equipped with high performance equipment.