 Top
    Close photo mode

    Europe's biggest city hospital opens next year

    The hospital will have 3 800 beds

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Date of opening Europe's biggest city hospital became known.Report informs referring to Turkish media, the ongoing construction of a hospital in Ankara will open on October 29, 2016.

    According to Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Müezzinoğlu, the hospital will have 3 800 beds: "The main goal is to provide the most advanced countries in the health care services for 78 million people."

    The minister also stated that, Turkey is capable of competing with the world in heart, liver transplantation: "Even in Europe, Turkey is first in liver transplantation. The hospital will be equipped with high performance equipment.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi