EU urges US and Iran to immediately stop using weapons

Washington and Tehran should immediately stop using weapons to give space to dialogue to de-escalate the situation, Report says, citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

The use of weapons must stop now to give space to dialogue. We are all called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks. There cannot be enough of that," Von der Leyen said.

In turn, the representative of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, said at a press conference in Brussels that the European Union would do everything possible to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, despite the current situation around Iran.

"EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrel said "we will spare no effort" in its attempts to keep alive an international deal preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons.

Earlier, Iran launched a missile attack on a US airbase.