EU to deepen military readiness, raise spending

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union must strengthen its defenses, spend more and be able to act independently of the United States, the bloc’s leaders said in a summit statement released early on Friday, pledging to push ahead with a new military cooperation pact. Report informs citing the Reuters, this is stated in the joint statement of the EU countries.

“The Union is therefore taking steps to bolster European defence, by enhancing defence investment, capability development and operational readiness. These initiatives enhance its strategic autonomy while complementing and reinforcing the activities of NATO,” it said.

The pledge came after leaders met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday and it includes a commitment to spend more on defense after years of cuts, a central demand of U.S.