European Union to debate faster deportations

Baku. 8 October. Plans to speed up the deportation of failed asylum seekers are to be discussed at a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg.

The home affairs ministers are expected to approve measures including the detention of those who may abscond before they can be expelled.

More pressure could also be brought to bear on many countries of origin to take people back.

It comes as EU states grapple with a huge influx of asylum seekers.

More than 600,000 people have arrived in the bloc so far this year, many fleeing war, poverty and persecution.