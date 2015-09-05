​EU to convene an emergency meeting of FM and Internal to discuss migrants' situation

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The EU is to convene an emergency meeting of Foreign ministers and Ministers of Internal Affairs on October 5 and 6 to discuss migrants' situation in Hungary. Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, currently presiding in the EU Mr. Jean Asselborn.

" A special meeting of Foreign ministers and Ministers of Internal Affairs will be held on October 5 and 6 to discuss the migration situation in Hungary and the route of the migrants through the Balkans", - he said.

Mr. Asselborn also confirmed that on October 9 the European Commission will present new package offers on migration situation at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The European Comission is expected to propose to increase the quota of refugees from 40,000 to 160,000 people this year.

These proposals will be discussed on September 14 in Brussels, on next meeting of foreign ministers of the EU countries.