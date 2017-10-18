EU summit building in Brussels evacuated again

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union says that staff working in kitchens of its new building in Brussels have fallen ill and been evacuated after a ventilation malfunction filled the air with fumes.

Report informs citing the TASS, the European Council has stated.

"Despite checks and precautions, a further technical incident occurred today in one of the Europa building kitchens,” the Council said in a statement.

“The technical issue affecting the ventilation in the kitchens of the Europa building, producing noxious fumes in the kitchens, has led to a number of staff falling ill.”

The EU said an investigation has been launched and that the incident won't prevent the Oct. 19-20 summit of EU leaders from taking place.

Last Friday, a similar incident led to 15 people needing treatment, including five being hospitalized.