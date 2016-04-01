EU states urged to share more intelligence with airports

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Union aviation security experts agreed on Thursday that police and intelligence agencies should share more information with transport authorities and operators to help prevent attacks like last week's twin bombings at Brussels' Zaventem airport, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Three suicide bombers killed 32 people at the airport's departure hall and at a crowded rush-hour metro station on March 22. The strikes on Zaventem reignited a debate about how to secure Europe's airports without creating too much disruption for travellers.

At an emergency meeting of the Committee for Civil Aviation Security, European Commission sources said experts reviewed existing security measures in landside areas of EU airports, meaning departure halls and other areas that can be accessed without going through normal security checks before boarding.

EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said they agreed on the need for better intelligence-sharing in order to be "even more proactive and even more efficient in safety".