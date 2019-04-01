Head of European Commission: EU's Brexit patience won’t last forever

EU had a great deal of patience with Brexit, however it comes to an end, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“We have had a great deal of patience with our British friends, but patience can also run out, it comes to an end. “I would like Great Britain within a few hours, within a few days, to reach an accord on the road to follow,” Juncker said.

He said, 'so far we know what the British parliament says no to, but we don’t know what it might say yes to.'

He said he remarked “that if we compare the Sphinx and Great Britain, the Sphinx would look like an open book.”

Speaking on the second referendum on Brexit he added:“It is something which concerns the British exclusively."

Earlier British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her intention to hold another, fourth voting on Brexit.