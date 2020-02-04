EU rejects Trump’s 'Deal of the Century'

Israeli steps toward annexation of the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank, should they be implemented, "could not pass unchallenged," the European Union's foreign policy chief said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the EU does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over the territories occupied since 1967," said Josep Borrell. He was responding to promises by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push for applying Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the West Bank before the country's third election in less than a year, on March 2.

"Steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged," the statement said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's long-awaited Middle East peace proposal. It would allow Israel to annex all its West Bank settlements — which the Palestinians and most of the international community view as illegal — as well as the Jordan Valley, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the West Bank.