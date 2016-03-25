 Top
    EU postpones summit coinciding with British referendum

    The regular June meeting would convene on Monday and Tuesday, 27-28 June

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ The British referendum on whether to leave the European Union has prompted Brussels officials to plan postponing an EU summit scheduled on the same day, Report informs citing euractiv.com. 

    The regular June meeting of the European Council, the heads of state and government of the 28 member states, would convene on Monday and Tuesday, 27-28 June, a four-day delay, one said, although that was yet to be confirmed by all the participants.

    European Council officials had no official comment.

