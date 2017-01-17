EU Parliament elects a new president

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament elects a new president on Tuesday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, EP press service said.

The winner will replace Germany´s Martin Schulz, who during five years in office made the role far more powerful and prominent than it had ever been before.

Martin Schulz announced his resignation as chairman of the European Parliament in November and the decision to head the electoral list in the German Social Democratic Party of Germany, in North Rhine-Westphalia in the elections in 2017.

The 751 members of the parliament will cast secret ballots in Strasbourg, France. The vote can go to a maximum of four rounds.

The main candidates are both Italian: centre-right politician Antonio Tajani, and socialist Gianni Pittella. Another five candidates have little chance.