France, Germany and Spain give Venezuelan’s Maduro ultimatum

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of France Emmanuel Macron made demands on recognition of the President of Venezuela. Report informs that he wrote on his Twitter page.

He said that if elections are not announced elections within the eight days, Paris will recognize opposition leader Juan Guido as the head of the country.

"The Venezuelan people should have the right to decide their own destiny freely," Macron wrote.

According to Reuters, Germany and Spain also made a corresponding demand.

Earlier  the speaker of Venezuelan parliament and opposition leader Juan Guido declared himself the interim president during a rally in Caracas.

