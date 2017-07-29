EU mulls sanctions against Poland

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission launched a sanctions procedure against Poland because of the controversial court reforms.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the commission statement says.

The European Commission sent a letter to Warsaw with an official notification after the law on the work of the courts was officially published in Poland on July 28.

The Polish court reforms, in particular, involve strengthening the powers of the Minister of Justice in appointing and removing the chairmen of the courts, as well as changing the procedure for the formation of the National Judiciary Council, whose members will now be elected by the Sejm deputies by voting, where the majority belongs to the ruling Law and Justice party. The European Commission believes that these amendments violate EU legislation.

The sanction procedure takes place in several stages. If the official letter on the claims is not followed by a satisfactory answer, the European Commission will issue a reasoned conclusion. Then, if the country-violator does not bring its policy in line with this conclusion within the established time limit, the EC can apply to the EU Court.