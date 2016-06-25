The EU ministers want UK to quickly exit the bloc

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the EU's six founding member states gathered in Berlin Saturday for talks on the future of the union following the U.K.'s vote to leave the bloc, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The foreign ministers urged for quick negotiations to avoid prolonged financial and political insecurity for the continent.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. They all spoke of the need for a speedy renegotiation.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed deep regret over the outcome of the British referendum, but said EU member states would address the challenge and work towards further strengthening the union.