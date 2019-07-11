European Union may impose sanctions on Turkey

The European Union (EU) is investigating the possibility of restrictive measures against Turkey for its geological intelligence activities near the Cyprus coasts.

Report informs citing the Reuters that it is stated in the EU draft declaration, to be discussed at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers scheduled for July 15.

The document also envisages measures to reduce aid to Turkey in 2020 and call for the European Investment Bank to change its activities on this country. Moreover, it is also stated that EU is ready to take more harsh steps against Turkey unless the intelligence work is suspended.