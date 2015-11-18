​EU leaders to discuss combating terrorism and migration crisis

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The fight against terrorism will be discussed at the next EU summit, which is scheduled for December 17 and 18, as well as relations between Russia and Ukraine and the UK proposal on the reform of the EU.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Foreign Minister of the EU Presidency of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn said today.

"We have contributed to the preparation of the European Council scheduled for December 17 and 18. The agenda is obvious, terrorist attacks in Paris and combating terrorism are a top priority, and the migration crisis, the single market, the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, of course, too", Asselborn told reporters.

According to him, the speech of the British Prime Minister David Cameron with his proposals on the eve of the referendum and the holding of the first substantive exchange of views on this issue are likely.