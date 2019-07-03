EU leaders approve list of candidates to head European structures

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has promoted Germany's Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen as a potential successor to Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission, Die Welt reported citing sources after EU leaders found themselves in a deadlock while deciding who will lead the bloc's institutions.

Report informs citing Sputnik International that EU leaders have named Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel the new European Council president, President of the European Council since 2014 Donald Tusk stated.

IMF head Christine Lagarde has been nominated the new president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

German Defence Minister Ursula Von Der Leyen has been nominated the new European Commission president, according to reports.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell has been nominated to replace Federica Mogherini as the EU's top diplomat.

Die Welt reported that a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen may become the European Commission President following an agreement between France and Germany.

A diplomatic source familiar with the matter stated that French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested Lagarde as head of the ECB to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Die Welt reported, citing the source that Merkel was "very positive" about the idea.