EU lawmakers to back tough action on Poland

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ European Union (EU) lawmakers on Thursday supported taking unprecedented punitive steps against Poland for undermining the rule of law, increasing pressure on the government in Warsaw as it mulls concessions.

European Parliament on Thursday voted 422 in favor to 147 against, with 48 abstentions, on a non-binding resolution to support the Commission's action against the EU's largest ex-communist state.

The issue is application of Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union in respect of Poland, which is fraught with the deprivation of the right to vote in the Council of Poland if other member countries approve such a decision.