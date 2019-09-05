EU launches anti-terrorist database

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/27af77ab75cb059541d3ed8f8dd60f08/0d0cb34a-5233-492e-9240-caa9df6b6b64_292.jpg

The European Union has launched an anti-terrorist database within the EU Agency Eurojust, which is responsible for cooperation between the member states of the community in criminal cases, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Within the framework of Eurojust, an anti-terrorist database has been created in order to strengthen the judicial response of member-states to terrorist threats and improve the security of citizens. It will centralize key judicial information to establish links in the trials of suspected terrorist crimes, " the European Commission said in a statement.