EU-Japan summit postponed due to floods

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ / Japan-European Union Summit to be held in Brussels on July 11 has been postponed to Tokyo on July 17 due to natural disaster in the West of the country. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, European Commission (EC) reported.

The press service of the EC noted that the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and expressed his condolences.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of torrential rains in Japan exceeded 100 people. 5.9 million people are evacuated from the disaster zone.