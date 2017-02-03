EU High Representative intends to hold international conference on Syria

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ EU intends to organize an international conference on peaceful settlement in Syria.

Report informs, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"We are working on the organization of an international peace conference in the spring, in the center of which will be questions of the Syrian settlement. Rebuilding a country requires huge funds, but nobody will allocate them, not being confident in a strong internal dialogue and interaction of representatives of all Syrian forces", said F. Mogherini.

She also expressed confidence that the Syrian peace process can be achieved by constant coordination of forces of Brussels, Moscow, UN and Washington.