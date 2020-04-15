​EU high representative condemns Trump's decision on WHO

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization.

Report says, Borrel has tweeted.

"We deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO," High Representative Josep Borrell said after Trump froze payments and accused the UN body of "severely mismanaging" the coronavirus epidemic.

"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic."

Notably, President Trump said the US would halt funding to the World Health Organization. Moreover, his administration investigates what he called the group's mismanagement of the coronavirus response.