​EU has prepared sanctions against Russian oil sector

Baku. 5 September. REPORT. AZ / The European Union has prepared new sanctions against Russia, which will affect the country's oil sector. Report informs citing "The Financial Times" newspaper, it was stated in the document approved by the European Commission.

According to the newspaper, the access to the European capital market will be restricted to the Russian oil companies. Earlier, a similar measure was implemented to the state-owned banks.

The newspaper informs that the sanctions will affect state-owned companies with assets of more than a trillion rubles and receiving half of the income from the sale or transportation of oil and oil products. The restrictions will be imposed towards the "Rosneft", "Gazprom Neft" and possibly "Transneft". At the same time, sanctions will not affect companies such as "Lukoil" or "Surgutneftegas" as they are privately owned.

It was announced on August 31 that the EU would prepare new sanctions against Russia for a week. The head of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy said that the decision to impose sanctions would be taken depending on the situation in Ukraine. The European Union adopted sectoral sanctions against Russia on July 31.