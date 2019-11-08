 Top

EU foreign ministers to discuss situation around nuclear deal with Iran

Report informs citing the TASS, representative of the EU Council told reporters in Brussels.
The foreign ministers of the 28 EU member states will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program at a planned meeting on November 11.

Report informs citing the TASS that the due statement came from representative of the EU Council who spoke in Brussels.

"They are expected to discuss the situation in the region and the possible role of the EU in promoting de-escalation.

Ministers can also focus on Iran, taking into account its latest statements on the JCPOA, " the representative emphasized.

