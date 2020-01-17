 Top

EU Foreign Ministers to discuss peace support measures on Libya

EU Foreign Ministers to discuss peace support measures on Libya

The Foreign Ministers of the 28 EU Member States will discuss the results of the Berlin conference on Libya at a scheduled meeting on January 20 and consider possible measures to support the settlement in this country.

Report says, citing TASS, a senior EU representative made the statement ahead of the eve of the meeting of the council of heads of diplomatic agencies.

"Berlin will host a conference on Libya this weekend. It will be logical; the Council [of EU Foreign Ministers] will sum up the results of this conference and consider possible measures to support the EU settlement within the UN," he said.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!