EU Foreign Ministers to discuss peace support measures on Libya

The Foreign Ministers of the 28 EU Member States will discuss the results of the Berlin conference on Libya at a scheduled meeting on January 20 and consider possible measures to support the settlement in this country.

Report says, citing TASS, a senior EU representative made the statement ahead of the eve of the meeting of the council of heads of diplomatic agencies.

"Berlin will host a conference on Libya this weekend. It will be logical; the Council [of EU Foreign Ministers] will sum up the results of this conference and consider possible measures to support the EU settlement within the UN," he said.