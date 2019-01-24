EU Foreign Ministers led by Mogherini hold consultations on Venezuela

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ EU Foreign Ministers are meeting in Brussels for consultations over the political turmoil in Venezuela.

Report informs citing Russian media that the session is presided by Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief.

EU countries intend to develop a single stance on the developments in Venezuela and make it public by results of the meeting. But already now most of the countries support the protests in Venezuela calling Maduro's presidency 'illegitimate'.

Notably, the speaker of Venezuelan parliament and opposition leader Juan Guido declared himself the interim president during a rally in Caracas on Wednesday.