EU extends sanctions against Venezuela

The EU extended sanctions against Venezuela until November 14, 2020, EU Council said in a statement.

"In the light of the ongoing political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, accompanied by continuous actions undermining democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights, the Council today extended the restrictive measures against Venezuela for one year, until November 14, 2020," the decision reads.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that these measures include an arms embargo, as well as a travel ban and asset blocking of 25 listed officials in Venezuela.

"These measures are designed to contribute to the development of common democratic decisions in order to ensure political stability in the country and to meet the urgent needs of the population. Targeted measures are flexible and reversible and are not aimed at harming the Venezuelan population," the EU said.