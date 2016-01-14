EU extends Iran sanctions up to January 28

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union extended on Thursday its suspension of economic sanctions against Iran for two weeks, a technical measure to give time for the implementation of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that officials say is imminent.

The suspension of some sanctions on Iran, which were due to expire six months after the historic July 14 deal with Iran, will now run until January 28, although diplomats expect all sanctions to be lifted definitely sooner.

The European Council representing EU governments in Brussels said in a statement that its decision to fully lift economic sanctions on Iran would come as soon the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed that Iran has taken the necessary steps.

There is no date set yet for "implementation day" of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed on July 14.

The European Union has already formally enacted the legislative framework for lifting all nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions on Iran by publishing the documents on its official website.

"Everything is ready for the lifting of sanctions once Iran is judged to have met its obligations under the deal," said an EU diplomat involved in sanctions work who declined to be named.

The European Union suspended a limited number of economic sanctions against Iran following the July nuclear deal.