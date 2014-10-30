EU extends and updates restrictive measures against Belarus Following

30 October, 2014 17:16

Baku.30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The EU Council today extended EU restrictive measures against Belarus until 31 October 2015, Report informs.

This is because not all political prisoners have been released and rehabilitated, and the respect for human rights, the rule of law and democratic principles has not significantly improved in Belarus.

The review updates the list of persons and entities targeted as the Council considered there were no longer grounds for keeping 24 persons and seven entities under restrictions. This decision does not reflect any change in the EU's policy towards Belarus.

The EU's sanctions comprise an arms embargo, an embargo on equipment for internal repression as well as asset freezes and travel bans against persons responsible for human rights violations.