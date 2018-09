© AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ / European Union has declared mourning for the death of dozens of people in Greece during forest fires.

Report informs citing the TASS, flags were lowered before the residences of European institutions in the European Quarter.

The European Parliament made a similar decision.

The number of victims of forest fires in Greece increased to 74 people, other 187 people, including 23 children, were injured.