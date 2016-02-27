EU decision on lifting sanctions against Belarus came into force

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The EU decision on lifting some sanctions against Belarus and personally President Alexander Lukashenko came into force from Saturday, February 27. Report informs this is stated in the message in the Official journal of the EU.

The Council of the European Union at the level of foreign Ministers decided to lift the sanctions, imposed on the President of Belarus and 169 officials of the country. Removed the ban on entry into the European Union and financial sanctions.

In addition, the EU lifted sanctions against three Belarusian companies, but left the ban on arms sales, sanctions against four people, whom the EU suspects of involvement in the disappearances, as well as sanctions on four companies.