EU decides to punish Hungary

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament has voted in favor of applying "punitive measures" against Hungary, Report informs citing Reuters.

Hungary is accused of "persistent ignoring of democratic norms". 448 deputies of the European Parliament supported the punitive measures, while 197 opposed and 48 abstained.

Thus, the European Parliament will apply the provisions of Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union. It allows to suspend certain rights of a member state of the European Union.

It is noted that the European Parliament will use this article for the first time in the history of the EU.