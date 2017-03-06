EU countries agree to coordinate defence spending

© gettyimages.com

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ With the support of the Brussels and within the framework of the European defense fund, EU member states will coordinate defense spending.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has said.

"We will support initiatives to ensure the optimal ways to improve joint expenses", said Mogerini reporters after a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers and the Ministry of Defense of 28 EU member states.

According to her, currently joint investment projects in the EU's defense of the European industry does not exceed 18%.

"We have decided to continue works in coming weeks on specific criteria, commitments and programs that will prepare the basis for decision-making of the EU member states on these issues in the coming months", said the head of European diplomacy, adding that the work is scheduled to be completed by June.