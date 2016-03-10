EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Council of the European Union has decided to extend up to September 15 the individual sanctions against citizens and legal entities of Ukraine and Russia, responsible for "undermining the territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the statement of the EU Council declares.

EU imposed individual sanctions on Russia March 17, 2014, which are aimed at "counteracting threats to the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine." Since restrictive measures repeatedly extended for six months. The current sanctions are up to 15 March 2016. It is a freezing of assets and a ban on travel to the EU in relation to 149 individuals and 37 legal entities.

In addition to individual sanctions, the EU has introduced sectoral restrictive measures against Russia - the so-called economic sanctions - which will be valid until 31 July 2016.