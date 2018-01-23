EU Council expells UAE and South Korea from "black list" of offshore companies

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of the European Union (EU) has excluded eight countries from the "black list" of offshore companies.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

In particular, Barbados, Grenada, Macau, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Panama, the Republic of Korea and Tunisia are excluded from the list.

"The Council agreed that the deletion was justified taking into account the expert assessment of the commitments undertaken by these countries to eliminate the shortcomings that were identified by the EU," says statement.