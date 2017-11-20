EU Council approves a new border control system

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of the European Union adopted a regulation on the system of entry/exit, as well as regulation, amending the Schengen Borders Code in connection with the introduction of a new border control system, Report informs citing Interfax.

"Strict control over our external borders is the basis for the good functioning of the Schengen area. The entry/exit system will help improve control at the external borders, allow better identification of persons who have exceeding duration of the permitted stay, and strengthen fight against terrorism", Interior Minister Andres Anvelt of Estonia, presiding the EU Council, said.

The communiqué of the Council of the European Union states that the new system will log data on entry and exit or denial of entry to immigrants from third countries when crossing the external borders of the Schengen area.

As stated in Brussels, the new system should help reduce duration of border control, improve quality of such control by automatically calculating the permitted stay of those entering the Schengen area.