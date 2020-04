Chief Brexit negotiator for the European Union Michel Barnier has contracted the novel coronavirus.

"I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

Chinese authorities declared an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan on December 31, 2019.

Since then, the virus has spread to more than 150 countries, claiming thousands of lives across the globe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a coronavirus pandemic on March 11.