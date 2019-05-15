EU calls for increased military cooperation

The Council of the European Union (EU) appealed to the countries of the community to intensify cooperation in the military sphere and the development of the European defense industry in the framework of the PESCO Permanent structured military cooperation, Report informs citing Gazeta.ru.

"The EU Council calls on all member-states to make active progress in fulfilling an ever-increasing number of legal obligations," the report says.

It is specified that they are aimed at bringing together the defense systems of EU member-states in order to strengthen their military capabilities.