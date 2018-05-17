EU bans meat and milk import for personal use

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ / Restrictions on import of animal origin products for personal use from the third countries come into force in the European Union.

Report informs, customs service of Lithuania reported.

"We inform you that the import of animal products for personal use from third countries to the EU is limited. Import is forbidden: meat and meat products (bacon, fresh or processed meat, including poultry, butter, sausage, canned meat, cooked meat, sauces or meat soup), milk and dairy products, meat or dairy products.. The prohibition comes into force in order to avoid infection of animals with African swine fever (ASF)," the department said.

The restrictions do not concern to countries such as Andorra, Liechtenstein, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland.

It is confirmed that, as an exception, it is allowed to import milk for children, as well as baby food.