EU Ambassador to US: Sanctions against Russia to continue at least up to end of 2015

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Sanctions against Russia will remain in force until the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.Report informs citing the TASS, the EU ambassador to the US, David O'Sullivan voiced this opinion on Tuesday at a meeting with reporters and editors of Bloomberg bureaus in Washington.

"In March, the Council of Europe has made it clear that sanctions will remain until the full implementation of the Minsk agreements - recalled the diplomat. - to assess whether the Minsk agreement implemented fully is impossible before the end of the year".

Earlier, at a joint press conference in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Eva Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the European Union will consider the fate of sanctions against Russia in July and will make a decision based on the situation in Ukraine.

"We need to make a decision in June. But, in my opinion, in March, the Council of Europe has already clearly stated its position that sanctions will remain until the moment when the agreement will be fulfilled," - concluded O'Sullivan.