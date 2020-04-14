EU allocates almost rest of budget funds to fight COVID-19

The EU is making available virtually all the remaining money from this year's budget to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Report says, citing TASS.

"The Council has today adopted by written procedure two proposals which amend the EU budget for 2020 to free up funds to respond to the COVID-19 crisis."

"Commitments have been increased overall by €3.57 billion and amount to €172.2 billion. Payments have been increased by €1.6 billion, reaching a total of €155.2 billion" the document reads.

More than 1.9 million people globally have contracted the virus during the pandemic, nearly 120,000 people have died.