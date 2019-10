© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/a934476d371b7e4cc790555fce87a74d/7d2812b5-4619-4c5a-9f35-c4d44b29ab2e_292.jpg

The Council has added 7 members of the Venezuelan security and intelligence forces under restrictive measures, Report informs citing TASS.

“The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The persons listed are involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights. Four of them are linked to the death of Captain Acosta Arévalo," statement reads.