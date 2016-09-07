 Top
    Ethiopian fire kills 23 inmates, other 9 injured

    The remaining inmates moved to other facilities

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 23 people died, 9 injured when a fire broke out at a prison in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

    Report informs citing Agency France Press, the Ethiopian government stated.

    According to the information, 21 inmates died during a stampede and from suffocation. Two others were killed while trying to escape.

    Medical assistance provided to the injured people. The remaining inmates moved to other facilities.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

