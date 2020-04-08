​Ethiopia introduces state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The government of Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"Considering the severity of the situation over coronavirus, the government of Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency by article 93 of the Constitution," the Prime Minister's office wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest data, the country has confirmed 52 cases of coronavirus so far, two people died.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-2019.

The World Health Organization (who) declared a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.

By the latest data of WHO, almost 1.28 million cases of infection have been recorded in the world, while the death toll from the virus globally reaches 72 thousand.