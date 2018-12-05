Estimated financial impact of terrorism made $52 billion in 2017

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ / Deaths from terrorism declined by 44% in 2017 for the third straight year, but far-right extremism was on the rise, according to a new report released Wednesday, Report informs citing foreign media

According to the Global Terrorism Index, presented in London by the Institute for Economics and Peace, one of the main reasons is the continued weakening of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS) in Iraq and Syria, where absolute figures show the most tangible improvement.

The deaths from terrorism in Syria fell by almost half for the year -1,100 victims in 2017 against 2,100 in 2016 and 2,700 in 2015. Nearly 4,500 were killed in Iraq in 2017 compared to almost 9,800 a year earlier.

According to the founder of the institute Steve Killelea, the marked improvements in Europe can be attributed to a number of reasons. ISIL has lost much of its attractiveness due to its military defeats and weakened capabilities to mount attacks in Europe.

"Increases in counter-terrorism funding, combined with better surveillance techniques, have also contributed to the steep reduction of deaths in Europe from terrorism," he explained.

The estimated financial impact of terrorism in 2017 was $52 billion, but the report notes that its true economic impact 'is likely much bigger'," he said.