Erdogan: Turkey's position in the eyes of America is clear

Bakı. 22 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he does not expect U.S. President Barack Obama to use the word "genocide" in his upcoming speech on April 24 about the 1915 events.

Erdogan made the comments during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Ankara on Wednesday.

"I do not want to really hear such a thing from Obama. I do not expect it either," said Erdogan.

According to U.S. media, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and Chief of Staff Denis McDonough told Armenian-American leaders that Obama would not recognize the Armenian events as "genocide," according to a statement by the Armenian National Committee of America.

Last week, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the 1915 events as "genocide." It came three days after Pope Francis also called the 1915 incidents a "genocide," drawing sharp criticism from the Turkish government.

Erdogan said: "Turkey's position in the eyes of America is clear and its view of these issues is clear."

Turkey will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale to be held from April 24 to 25, with presidents, parliamentary speakers, prime ministers, and officials from all over the world.

"We are gathering in Canakkale on April 24, but Armenia is not on our agenda. Tomorrow, we will discuss world peace in Istanbul. This is our difference," said Erdogan.

Iraq's President Fuad Masum will also participate in the Peace Summit in Istanbul, within the scope of the centennial anniversary of the Canakkale Wars of 1915.

Erdogan also reiterated that historical documents about the events were open to all for analysis and called on Armenia and other countries to open their archives.

Turkey has called for the establishment of a joint commission of historians and the opening of archives to study what happened between the Ottoman Empire and its Armenian citizens.

The 1915 events took place during World War I when a portion of the Armenian population living in the Ottoman Empire sided with the invading Russians and revolted against the empire.

The Ottoman Empire relocated Armenians in eastern Anatolia following the revolts and there were Armenian casualties during the relocation process.

Armenia has demanded an apology and compensation, while Turkey has officially refuted Armenian allegations over the incidents saying that, although Armenians died during the relocations, many Turks also lost their lives in attacks carried out by Armenian gangs in Anatolia.

Ankara agrees that there were certainly Armenian casualties during World War I, but says that it is impossible to define these events as "genocide."